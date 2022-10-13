Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Shares of TTM stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

