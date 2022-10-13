TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,504,000 after buying an additional 4,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.