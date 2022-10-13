Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,577,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 10,508,036 shares.The stock last traded at $119.21 and had previously closed at $116.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 3.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.