Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,577,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 10,508,036 shares.The stock last traded at $119.21 and had previously closed at $116.56.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

