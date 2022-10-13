Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $7.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,816. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $381.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average is $263.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

