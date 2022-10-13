Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.24.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,047. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 10.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

