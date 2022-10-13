TELUS (NYSE:TU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TU. TD Securities raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

