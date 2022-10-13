Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Teradata stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,145. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 41.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

