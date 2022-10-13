Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $38.06

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.06, but opened at $39.00. Terminix Global shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 19,546 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.36 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,292,000. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 20.0% during the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 24.7% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

