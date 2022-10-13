TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $484.18 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $484.18 million and approximately $258.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000247 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,454,217 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TerraClassicUSD has a current supply of 10,254,324,365.51106 with 9,810,950,632.440554 in circulation. The last known price of TerraClassicUSD is 0.04652807 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 655 active market(s) with $250,398,506.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.