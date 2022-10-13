Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.88.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.