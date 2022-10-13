TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %
TESS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
