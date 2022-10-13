TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

TESS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

