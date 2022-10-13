TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 9,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,063,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $502.78 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 2.59.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roy Mcniven purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

