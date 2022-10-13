TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 21,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,060. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,144.49% and a negative return on equity of 136.07%. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
