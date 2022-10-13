TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 21,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,060. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,144.49% and a negative return on equity of 136.07%. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. State Street Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Stories

