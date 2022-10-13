The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AES opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Company Profile



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

