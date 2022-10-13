The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

