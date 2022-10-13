The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,804,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,091,000 after acquiring an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

