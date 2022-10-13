The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,163,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

NYSE KO traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

