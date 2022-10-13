The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.44. 19,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
