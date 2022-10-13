The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,830. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

