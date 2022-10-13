The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 609,687 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Stories
