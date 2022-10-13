The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 609,687 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 199,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

