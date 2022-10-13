The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of E.On stock opened at €7.41 ($7.57) on Thursday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

