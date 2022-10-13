The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.00 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.00 ($2.04) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 1.9 %

O2D opened at €2.06 ($2.11) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.66. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

