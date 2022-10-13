The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.23

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 3206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

