The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,411,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.2 %

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.