The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of The InterGroup stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -311.45 and a beta of 0.50. The InterGroup has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

