The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $179.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $133.65 on Thursday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

