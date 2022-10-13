The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,011. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 21.19%.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

