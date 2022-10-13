The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, November 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $145.77 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

