The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,228 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.22. 113,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,031. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

