THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.47

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 35808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

