Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

