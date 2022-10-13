Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 1,507.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

THUPY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

