TI Trust Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,456. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.