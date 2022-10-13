TI Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,874 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Shell by 10.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 169,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. 125,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.