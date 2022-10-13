TI Trust Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TI Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 389,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,535,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.