TI Trust Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

