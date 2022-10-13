TI Trust Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TI Trust Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.33.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.50. 16,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,150. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average is $242.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

