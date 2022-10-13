Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Up 175.2% in September

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 175.2% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

