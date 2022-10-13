Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.