Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 3.3%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 229,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 422,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.69.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

