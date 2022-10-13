Tobias Lutke Acquires 5,519 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,280,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.