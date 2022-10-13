Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TR opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.53. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.08 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

