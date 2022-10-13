Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.16.

