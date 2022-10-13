Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,781 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after acquiring an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,960. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

