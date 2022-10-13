Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 8,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,754. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.