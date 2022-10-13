Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.44. The company had a trading volume of 210,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,876. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

