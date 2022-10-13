Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 3,241,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,747,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

