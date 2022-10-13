Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.89. 7,191,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,667,632. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.03 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.59.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.