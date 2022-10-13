Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of O traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 121,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

