Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QCOM traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 520,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

